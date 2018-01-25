Free Ahed Tamimi
Sign the letter to world leaders:
"We demand the release of Ahed and all Palestinian children wrongly held in military prisons.More information:
The international community must put an end to the detention and ill-treatment of children in these prisons. Enough is enough.
To Ahed and all the children in Israeli military jails: We stand by your side, and are holding you in our hearts. We will not give up until you are free. You are not alone. "
Days ago soldiers stormed my house in the dead of night and dragged my 16 year old daughter to prison. Now my little girl is in a cold cell.
My name is Basim Tamimi. I have dedicated my life to civil resistance. That's why the army is holding my baby -- they want to crush my spirit. But I have been a member of Avaaz for eight years -- I have seen the power of this community if we all stand together against injustice.
My little girl's case goes to court on 31 January -- but Israel's military courts convict 99% of Palestinians, even if they are kids. Please join my urgent call -- we'll deliver it directly to global leaders.
When I saw her in court she was pale and shivering, shackled and clearly in pain. I wanted to cry but I couldn't, I have to stay strong so she stays strong.
Then the judge refused bail, and now my child could spend months or years behind bars before even getting a trial. There is no reason for her to be held like this! They took her away for slapping a heavily armed officer after his soldiers shot her little cousin in the face, shattering his skull. But instead of focusing on the shooting of a minor, they are focused on my girl and are now charging her with 12 crimes.
Over 12,000 Palestinian children have been arrested since 2000! No matter where you stand on this conflict, we can all agree no child should be thrown into a military prison without a fair trial, and subjected to abuse.
I have personally reached out to diplomats. But my voice alone is not strong enough. That's why I'm appealing to you to stand with me now. We know the military judges don't want global attention on them, and Israel's politicians don't want the issue of child prisoners to become a massive public scandal. Add your name -- we only have days.
I have been inspired by this movement's strength and passion for freedom, justice, and creating a better world for the next generation. That's why I am reaching out to you -- because I know that if anyone can free my daughter and all the children it is the Avaaz community.
-- Basem Al-Tamimi with the Avaaz team
PS -- The Avaaz team has prepared this fact sheet with more information about Israel's treatment of Palestinian children.
Comment: The story of Ahed Tamimi and her family: