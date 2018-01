© Chris Manfre

Everything Old is New Again

"No other non-viral protein that we know of acts in this way."

When Lightning Strikes Twice

Reference

, and originated from a chance evolutionary event that occurred hundreds of millions of years ago.The prospect thatcould change our understanding of how memories are made, according to Jason Shepherd, a neuroscientist at University of Utah Health and senior author of the study publishing in the journal Cell on Jan. 11.Shepherd first suspected that something was different about Arc when his colleagues captured an image of the protein showing that Arc was assembling into large structures. With a shape that resembles a capsule from a lunar lander,, HIV."At the time, we didn't know much about the molecular function or evolutionary history of Arc," says Shepherd who has researched the protein for 15 years. "I had almost lost interest in the protein, to be honest. After seeing the capsids, we knew we were onto something interesting."The gap in research was not for want of an interesting subject.There is a window of time early in life when the brain is like a sponge, easily soaking up new knowledge and skills.Scientists had never considered that mechanisms responsible for acquiring knowledge could stem from foreign origins. Now, the work by Shepherd and his team has raised this intriguing possibility.Seeing Arc's unusual propensity to form virus-like structures prompted Shepherd to scrutinize the protein sequence with a new set of eyes. He found thatGiven that Arc looks like a viral protein, Shepherd and his colleagues designed a set of experiments to test whether it also acts like one. They first determined that several copies of Arc self-assemble into hollow virus-like capsids and stash its own genetic material, in this case mRNA, inside them. When the scientists added the capsids to mouse brain cells, or neurons, growing in a dish, Arc transferred its genetic cargo into the cells.After viruses invade host cells, they emerge ready to infect once again. It appears that Arc works in a similar way. The scientists gathered Arc that had been released from mouse neurons and determined that the proteins and their cargo could be taken up by another set of neurons."We went into this line of research knowing that Arc was special in many ways, but when we discovered that, we were floored," says the study's lead author, postdoctoral fellow Elissa Pastuzyn.The story of Arc's origin is relayed through the genomes of animals throughout evolutionary time. 350-400 million years ago, a chance occurrence struck four-limbed creatures that roamed the earth.. The event led to the mammalian Arc that we know today.The significance of such an event is hinted at by the fact that it happened more than once. An accompanying paper in the same issue of Cell shows that a version of Arc found in flies also looks and acts like a viral capsid. Vivian Budnik's lab at the University of Massachusetts shows that fly. Even though mammalian and fly Arc evolved from the same class of retrotransposons, the event in flies occurred about 150 million years later."As an evolutionary biologist this is what is the most exciting to me," says co-author Cédric Feschotte, a professor at Cornell University.Shepherd believes this could mean that it is advantageous to have this viral-inspired system in place, and. This hypothesis remains to be tested in mammals. "Knowing what cargo Arc vesicles transport in living animals will be critical to understanding the function of this pathway," he says.. Watch this video to learn more:This article has been republished from materials provided by The University of Utah . Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.Pastuzyn, E. D., Day, C. E., Kearns, R. B., Kyrke-Smith, M., Taibi, A. V., Mccormick, J. et al (2018). The Neuronal Gene Arc Encodes a Repurposed Retrotransposon Gag Protein that Mediates Intercellular RNA Transfer. Cell, 172(1-2). doi:10.1016/j.cell.2017.12.024