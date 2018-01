In Davos, "shaping new models" is a popular theme for global change at the annual World Economic Forum gathering but on the margins of the event getting under way on Wednesday "shapely new models" are apparently also being sought.The forum, bringing together presidents, prime ministers, monarchs, corporate tycoons, boffins and Hollywood actors, is also drawing a class of professionals to service, ahem, the needs of the elite.After several "rather dead" forum meetings in recent years, the "horizontal trade" looks to be picking up, says Swiss tabloid newspaper Blick, which monitors these kinds of activities.The economic crisis was a "pleasure killer", the newspaper noted in an online report published on Tuesday.And the sex scandal involving Dominique-Strauss-Kahn, the former head of the International Monetary Fund and a past WEF visitor, also "dampened libido", Blick said."After such an international scandal, people become cautious," Marlene Diederich, owner of the Mostindien-Escort agency told the newspaper.But this year, the restraints are easing and Diederich is looking for business to slowly pick up again.Prostitution is legal, though regulated, in Switzerland.And escort agencies openly advertise their services online and in English, including those in Davos.Meanwhile, agencies from outside the mountain town from centres such as Zurich say they can dispatch women there in a couple of hours.Bondage, spanking, fetish parties, strip shows, the services are extensive.Diederich told Blick WEF groups sometimes want three or four models, preferring "young party girls".The forum has a good reputation with women escorts, who regard the clientele as "pleasant and respectful", she added.That's an issue that has drawn criticism for the Geneva-based forum, which claims it is "committed to improving the state of the world".Alona Rivord, a communications manager at environmental group WWF, pointed out the WEF's chauvinism in a BuzzFeed community post."The world is 49.6 percent female - Davos is 15 percent female," writes Rivord, who itemizes four ways the forum "fails to represent the world".Too late to worry about that, the partying has already begun.