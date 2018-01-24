Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) said after reviewing the new text messages he believes there may have been a "secret society" of folks within the DOJ and FBI working against Trump.
Rep. John Ratcliffe and Rep. Trey Gowdy spoke with Fox News on Monday after the news broke about the 50,000 new text messages.
Rep. Gowdy told FOX that Strzok and Page texted about deleting texts.
The Federalist reported:
Gowdy said the explanation for the missing text messages may be fishier than the official explanation, saying he saw Strzok and Page discuss getting rid of texts in a printout of the messages he and other members of Congress received last week.
"Lay aside this glaring five-month gap in text that the world's premier agency somehow missed" the bias of these agents, Gowdy began. "What Johnny and I saw today was a text about not keeping texts. We saw more manifest bias against President Trump all the way through the election into transition."
"It's a strange coincidence," Ratcliffe said. "It's possible these these messages that were missing, perhaps it is a strange coincidence."
Comment: It might not have been the best idea to talk about deleting the text messages IN THOSE TEXT MESSAGES. Hindsight is 20/20.
See also: