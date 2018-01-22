The Turkish Armed Forces have announced the start of their Menbeij offensive in the northeastern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate tonight.This large-scale military operation will be carried out by the Turkish-backed Euphrates Shield Forces, with logistical and air support from Ankara.The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) currently control Menbeij, which is an imperative city in northeastern Aleppo that is as once an Islamic State (ISIS) stronghold.