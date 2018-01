Declassified documents reveal theThe NSA has been recording and gathering private phone calls for years, but it used to be difficult for the agency to identify unknown speakers. In the past, signals intelligence (SIGINT) transcribers worked on the same targets for years before they became familiar enough with a speaker's unique voice to be able to verify their identity.Now, the NSA is using more advanced computational systems developed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in order to catch spies and terrorists, according to a declassified NSA document obtained by media outlet the Intercept.The document describes howThe NSA also used the technology to compare the voice of a captured suspect withIn order to test their technology, analysts at the NSA compared old intercepts and audio files relating to Ron Pelton, a former NSA analyst who sold details about several secret US programs to the Soviet Union. At the time, the agency failed to identify Pelton through human voice identification. However, in 2006, the agency was able to automatically match Pelton's voice using the technology."Had such technologies been available twenty years ago, early detection and apprehension could have been possible, reducing the considerable damage Pelton did to national security," the document states.According to the classified document, the NSA was able to automatically identify a Chinese speaker when they were speaking in English. The document states that voice recognition technologies were "rapidly becoming the standard in the Intelligence Community" more than a decade ago."This creates a new intelligence capability and a new capability for abuse," Timothy Edgar, a former White House adviser to the Director of National Intelligence, told the Intercept . "Our voice is traveling across all sorts of communication channels where we're not there. In an age of mass surveillance, this kind of capability has profound implications for all of our privacy."Since a "voiceprint" is nearly impossible to change or disguise, privacy advocates also fear the"There are microphones all around us all the time.Trevor Timm, executive director of the Freedom of the Press Foundation, told the Intercept. "And we know thatFormer NSA intelligence analyst,Although the NSA has kept their voice-matching technology a secret, the Associated Press reported that Turkcell, the largest mobile phone company in Turkey, used a popular speech recognition technology to collect voice data from approximately 10 million customers in 2014.In October, Human Rights Watch reported that theand a program that can automatically identify voices in phone conversations.a speaker identification technology funded by the European Union, had passed its final field test.The program, which began in 2014, was finally able to identify unknown speakers talking in different languages in November of last year.The Senate recently voted to reauthorize Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), permitting electronic surveillance of non-Americans. However, it has been shown that the NSA has also collected data on Americans during their surveillance.