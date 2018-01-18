© Anton Vergun/TASS



sound recording when the owner is near certain coordinates

Russian developer of antivirus software Kaspersky Lab has detected a Skygofree virus, which spies on Android users.According to the company's statement the malware can record conversations, read and steal sms, as well as messages from WhatsApp and events from the calendar.In addition,, they also control, and to collect and analyze traffic of a victim:"It has a lot of different functions, including, for example, it can track theof the device and switch on a. In practice, this means that attackers can start listening to the environment of the victim, say, when he or she enters the office or on a visit to a familiar financial director," the experts of the Lab said.According to the company, the Skygofree virus is spread through fake websites of major cellular operators, where users are asked to install an "Internet connection accelerator". Kaspersky Lab specialists say that this virus has been, but it was discovered only at the end of 2017.