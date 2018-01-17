© Herbert Mayrl/Courtesy Gran Acuifero Maya Project (GAM)/Handout via REUTERS



A team of divers have discovered what is believed to be the biggest flooded cave on the planet in eastern Mexico.By connecting two underwater caverns, the Gran Acuifero Maya (GAM) project identified the 216-mile (347km) cave after months of exploring a maze of underwater channels.The project, which is dedicated to the study and preservation of the subterranean waters of the Yucatan peninsula, said the discovery could shine new light on the ancient Maya civilisation."It allows us to appreciate much more clearly how the rituals, the pilgrimage sites and ultimately the great pre-Hispanic settlements that we know emerged," he told Reuters.The Yucatan peninsula is studded with monumental relics of the Maya people, whose cities drew upon an extensive network cenotes.Some cenotes acquired particular religious significance to the Maya, whose descendents continue to inhabit the region.Several are thought to have been used by the ancient Maya for human sacrifices, and previous expeditions have found human bones in cenotes beneath Chichen Itza.