Ohio Trump supporter attacked
A Proud Boy from Ohio was violently attacked in the lobby of his apartment building while wearing a patriotic t-shirt on Monday - which he believes was the reason for the attack.

Andrew Caster, 31, just moved into a new building in Columbus about a month ago. On Monday evening, he was in the lobby using the free wifi and wearing his "American Freedom" shirt when he was viciously assaulted by another resident.

"Out of nowhere this guy comes in, he must have seen his shirt, and he picked up a mop bucket and started smashing him in the back of the head," the administrator on the official Proud Boys Twitter account, who prefers not to be identified at this time, told the Gateway Pundit.

The resident has been identified as Gasner Beauvoir and he is now in police custody. According to records, he has previous charges for assault and domestic violence.

Beauvoir reportedly hit Caster three or four times with the bucket while he was on the ground.
Gasner Beauvoir assault
After Caster was able to get away and move to the other side of the lobby, he says Beauvoir pulled out an approximately 7" knife and began to threaten him with it. At this point, another resident came down and pleaded with him to stop.

Eventually, Beauvoir ran off and Caster was taken to the hospital.

Beauvoir reportedly did not say a single word during the attack - so the motive remains unknown. Caster believes it was due to his political beliefs.
American Freedom T-Shirt
Caster described Beauvoir as dark skinned, bearded, approximately 5'10 and 180 pounds.

"If this was based on his shirt, it says alot about patriotism in Trump's America," Gavin McInnes, founder of the Proud Boys, told Gateway Pundit.