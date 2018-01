When liberals know they do not have a real argument to give on an issue, they overcome that gap in logic by tacking the suffix "phobia" on a word and turning it into an insult. If you want America to control her borders, you have xenophobia. If you believe traditional marriage is the foundation of society, you have homophobia. If you want America to use common sense to combat terrorism, you have islamophobia. Like the trigger words racist and sexist, these "phobias" do not create a dialogue. Rather, their only purpose is to shut down any chance of a real dialogue. However, Phyllis Schlafly was clever enough to turn their own talking points around. In that spirit, the June 2008 Phyllis Schlafly Report created the term "fatherphobia" to describe inordinate aversion to fatherhood by feminists.One of the biggest attacks on the family today is the near-omnipotent power of family courts. When divorce cases come up, judges have unilateral authority to place a child with only one parent and to exact large child support payments from the other parent. The biggest problem with this arrangement is that so many of these judges are afflicted with "fatherphobia,"So often, these family courts will ignore almost any attempt at equal shared custody. If the presumption of equal shared custody were adopted over the assumption of single-parent custody (for the mother) and the other parent making payments but getting little or no visitation rights (for the father,) the child would win in almost every situation.Unfortunately, family courts justify their decisions under the mantra of "the best interest of the child." Obviously, that kind of vague language can be used to justify almost anything in the wrong hands. Our culture and judicial precedent has always held that the best interest of the child is determined by the parents. Whenever that societal anchor is removed from the decision-making process, judges reach for whatever they can in order to justify their rulings. Often, they end up reaching for the opinions of so-called "experts," including lawyers, psychologists, custody evaluators, and parenting counselors. While all of those professions are very diverse in their emphases and aims, they have one thing in common: they are not the parents.While the laundry list of phobias that the Left throws around may not have validity to it, fatherphobia is taking a very real toll on American families. As a culture, we must remember that children with both parents in their lives are the ones who are the most likely to become productive citizens. We must also remember that parents are wired to care for their children in a way that no lawyer or judge will be able to do.