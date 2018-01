The point is, the American embassy in Moscow is located on Ulitsa Chaikovskaya (named after the great Russian composer), the US consulate in Yekaterinburg on Gogol Street (named after the great Russian novelist), the consulate in Vladivostok on Pushkin Street (named after the great Russian poet). Perhaps, Russians can rename Furshtatskaya Street where the US consulate in St. Petersburg is located. But then, that is also unlikely, because Russians are proud of their history, culture and tradition and Furshtatskaya Street has many heritage buildings of Tsarist era.

Actually just the portion of the street directly in front of Russian embassy .... The US will rename the part of Wisconsin Avenue in front of the Russian Embassy in Washington to "Boris Nemtsov Plaza" changing the address of the Russian mission.The US is not interested in honoring Boris Nemtsov -- if it was, it would at the very least, rename the entire Wisconsin Avenue, and not just the short portion in front of the Russian mission. (.)What does the US think it is accomplishing here? It thinks it is embarrassing Moscow in some great way?All this cringy move does is showcase once again just howHow desperately it needs Russia to be the tyrannical dystopia where opposition leaders are assassinated by the Kremlin.Incidentally an astute commentator explains why Russians will do no such thing -- they value their culture too much: