© Political Theology



this is part of an international campaign to censor the Internet.

Damian Collins, Conservative chair of the Department of Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee, declared the deadline before the New Year,centering on accusations of foreign interference in the June, 2016 referendum on UK membership of the European Union and the June, 2017 general election.If the committee were remotely concerned with false information, its first port of call would be parliament itself.It was the British government under Labour's Tony Blair - along with its various intelligence and security agencies and parliamentary committees - that wasMore than a million people have been killed, Iraqi society devastated and the Middle East turned into a war zone due to this barbarous act of "foreign interference" on the part of British and US imperialism.Instead of investigating real crimes, however, the select committee's aim is tThe select committee was first launched in January 2017.in the US presidential election, it expressed the divisions over foreign policy objectives -- that exercise sections of the ruling elite on both sides of the Atlantic.Even so, a report published by MPs in April that year, "Lessons Learned from the EU Referendum," concluded that it did not believe foreign interference "had any material effect" on the outcome. None of the written evidence submitted to the MPs' investigation by more than 100 individuals and organisations made any reference to Russia, and any reference at all to foreign interference was inserted only at the last moment.The select committee's probe was suspended in May 2017 for the June general election. The result, which saw the Tories reduced to a minority administration, further exposed the huge gulf separating the powers-that-be from the broad mass of the population. Once again, the standpoint of official commentators was proven to be at odds with much of public opinion. At the same time, the crisis within ruling circles, especially over foreign policy orientation, deepened.Since then, theThe official remit is to ascertain whether they overspent on electoral materials, butThe findings given to the select committee by Facebook are a copy of those it had already submitted to the Electoral Commission. These show thatSimilarly, a submission by Twitter, also given to the select committee and the Electoral Commission,Collins is now demanding that Facebook and Twitter produce the results required or face the consequences. While stating that companies were "best placed" to monitor Internet content while "safeguarding the privacy of users,"He made clear exactly what is required, claiming that Facebook had identified "tens of thousands of fake pages and accounts that were active during the French presidential election."Representatives of the social media giants have been called to appear before the inquiry next month. The committee does not have the power to sanction directly, but the Guardian reported that "ministers are understood to be concerned by the companies' attitude and could be sympathetic to any request for action."to be attacked by targeting advertising deemed to be unethical. But Collins threatened to go further. Noting that "other countries" had taken "different positions" on sanctions on social media, he said pointedly that "Germany has obviously gone furthest down this road."On January 1, thewhich threatens social media companies with fines of up to €50 million if they do not immediately remove content deemed objectionable.As the WSWS noted The response of the social media corporations to the select committee's demands make clear that they are working with governments to violate free speech. A spokesperson for Facebook said the company would respond to the select committee once it had taken "the opportunity to review the request." The spokesperson added, "We strongly support the Commission's efforts to regulate and enforce political campaign finance rules in the United Kingdom, and we take the Commission's request very seriously."