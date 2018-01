© Law Enforcement Cyber Center



"The Intelligence Committee's bill disregards the Constitution and common sense by granting the government the authority to search Americans' communications without first obtaining a warrant," Schuman told The Intercept. "Not only does this turn the purpose of the foreign surveillance law on its head, transforming it into a domestic surveillance tool, but it places activists, minorities, and everyone else at the mercy of President Trump and Attorney General Sessions, who have made clear their disregard for legal constraints and democratic norms."

With major NSA surveillance authorities set to expire later this month,The bill takes aim at reforming how federal law enforcement can use data collected by the National Security Agency,But because such searches make use ofcritics say the current bill may do more harm than good by explicitly writing the practice into law.The bill wouldwhich serves as the basis for some of the NSA's largest surveillance programs, and keep itThe law was first passed in 2008 after the George W. Bush administration's secret warrantless wiretapping was made public, effectively to legalize what the administration was doing.In 2013, documents leaked by whistleblower Edward Snowden revealed thatRepublicans tried to ram through a different incarnation of the bill last month, based on a more draconian version passed by the House Intelligence Committee. During a daylong push to drum up support, Republicans on the committee circulated fliers depicting enlarged photos of Islamic State fighters, trying to give the impression that failing to pass that bill would be a gift to foreign terrorists. But leadership backed off after determining they didn't have enough votes to pass it, according to multiple congressional sources. Domestic surveillance is the rare issue on which hard-right Republicans and left-leaning privacy advocates often find common ground.It includes compromise language taken from a separate bill passed out of that committee in November, which included some modest limitations on existing authorities, including the reform to backdoor searches.Privacy advocates have calledand urged Congress toto query Americans' communications. The current bill takes a crack at doing so, requiring the FBI to get a warrant before searching the data in relation to an open criminal investigation.The FBI doesn't have to apply for a warrant when national security is involved, or when it determines that there is a "threat to life or serious bodily harm." And the bill would continue to allow the FBI to sift through the data even when those searches don't involve a specific criminal investigation, which the FBI already does so often that they have compared it to searching Google Daniel Schuman, policy director for digital rights organization Demand Progress, saidin which the NSA scans communications, including those involving Americans,After arguing for years that it was necessary to detect terror plots,but instead of a permanent prohibition,It allows the Director of National Intelligence to notify Congress of the intent to restart "about" collection on an emergency basis, provided that the DNI tells Congress and the FISA court.Several Republicans in the House Freedom Caucus, like Justin Amash, R-Mich., and Thomas Massie, R-Ky., have already come out against it, saying it's unconstitutional for the U.S. to amass data on Americans without a warrant. The American Civil Liberties Union also released a statement of opposition Friday, saying the bill "risks being read as a codification and expansion of certain illegal government practices," such as "about" collection.The bill is scheduled to be considered by the Rules Committee on Tuesday and could come up for a vote as early as Thursday, according to multiple congressional sources familiar with the process.