Julian Assange
© Neil Hall / Reuters
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange speaks on the balcony of the Embassy of Ecuador in London, Britain
WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange has cryptically uploaded a picture of himself dressed in the national colors of Ecuador. The country's media reports the whistleblower has been granted an Ecuadorian passport.

Assange's passport was issued on December 21, Ecuadorian outlet El Universo reports, citing "reliable sources" and providing the civil registry number to check on the government website. The document number 1729926483, upon checking on the Internal Revenue Service, is indeed registered to one Julian Paul Assange.