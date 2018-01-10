Tropical moisture feed ahead of developing major winter storm will provide huge rainfall atop any frozen ground in the Middle Atlantic and Northeast into Saturday. Bad!"Bad" in this case may equate to blizzard like conditions with heavy rain over frozen ground and snow, making for a real mess. Just look at the amount of precipitable water ahead of the system:
At least the timing avoids the Friday evening rush hour in major east coast cities. Let's hope the system does not speed up.
Comment: The US has been battered by cold storms since before winter even officially began:
