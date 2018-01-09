German documentary poland
© Mirek Nowaczyk / Shutterstock.com
The German-French channel Arte, broadcasted a documentary two weeks ago, that supports both the Polish opposition and the "vision" of the European Union. Arte is a company owned by Germany's national state-sponsored broadcasters ARD and ZDF.

The documentary, called Polen vor der Zerreiß (Poland before the ordeal), attacks Poland's ruling government by stating that democracy in the country is disappearing.

The main subject in the documentary is MEP and member of the current opposition party Civic Platform Róża Thun. She openly supports further European integration and is also a member of the Spinelli group: a left-wing group in the European Parliament with Eurocrat Guy Verhofstadt (as its leader?).

She says Poland is becoming a dictatorship if it continues along its current path and furthermore she states that she will fight against it. The German made documentary completely focuses on Poland's ruling Law and Justice Party.

The democratically elected party, that doesn't want to take migrants and reflects the will of the people through winning a large mandate in the last election, is attacked throughout the documentary.

Poland is portrayed as a country in which anti-government manifestations are brutally suppressed by the police and the power which is in the hands of government party leader Jarosław Kaczyński.

It is not a coincidence that a Polish MEP and opposition member works together with Germany's state controlled media: Poland's ruling party is in conflict with both. The Law and Justice party does not accept the EU's migrant quotas and is thinking about asking for WW II reparations from Germany.

The film caused strong emotions in the conservative Polish press. The Daily Fakt describes the film as controversial and sums up the opinions of many Polish internet users.

"Shame, such a mockery he has never seen, writes one of the Internet users", quoted by the paper. "Why is a public German TV program showing a public-funded anti-Polish propaganda film with a Polish MEP in the lead role?" asks another.