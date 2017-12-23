© Kacper Pempel / Reuters



Poland's president Andrzej Duda has signed a controversial judicial reform package into law, hours after the European Commission triggered the so-called "nuclear option," opening an unprecedented sanctions procedure.Duda put his signature to the bills, which he initially partly drafted, AP reported citing the president's spokesman, Krzysztof Lapinski.Since its initial drafts, the bills that seek to allow the government more control over the courts had been much improved, he claimed. Article 7 was not directly mentioned in the speech.To declare "a clear risk of serious breach of the rule of law" that would involve sanctions against one of its member states, including the loss of voting rights in the EU Council, Brussels must get unanimous approval from the rest of the members. However, Hungary has already made clear it would oppose any such move.