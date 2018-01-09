What people are ready to die for reveals with startling clarity what is actually valuable in life.

They could have rejected their priesthood and saved their lives. But they didn't under Bolshevik persecution300, 000 priests were killed during Communism.They actually had an easy way out. They could have just rejected their priesthood and been set free. They could have kept praying in secret, even singing in church choirs, as long as they rejected their calling.Yet so many of them chose death.I mean, can you imagine being ready to die just because something frustrated you, for example, if you didn't get your newspaper in the morning?No, people are only ready to sacrifice their lives for something incredibly, immeasurably important.Something priceless.