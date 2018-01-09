Archpriest Dmitry Smirnov, adored in Russia for his wit and wisdom, talks about the Bolshevik terror.
300, 000 priests were killed during Communism.
They actually had an easy way out. They could have just rejected their priesthood and been set free. They could have kept praying in secret, even singing in church choirs, as long as they rejected their calling.
Yet so many of them chose death.
What people are ready to die for reveals with startling clarity what is actually valuable in life.
I mean, can you imagine being ready to die just because something frustrated you, for example, if you didn't get your newspaper in the morning?
No, people are only ready to sacrifice their lives for something incredibly, immeasurably important.
Something priceless.
Comment: Interestingly he mentions one 96 year old priest who renounced his position thus saving his life, and so was able to continue working in the community and provide support to those suffering under the psychopathic system that had come into power: