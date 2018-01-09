france refugee tents

France under President Emmanuel Macron has launched a programme to distinguish between asylum seekers and those simply looking for a better life in Europe
Jean Renaud Gabriel Camus is a French writer known for the idea of the Grand Remplacement (the "great replacement" in English), which says that replacement migration is taking place in France.

Camus Talks about how his country and Europe are being colonised by migrants and how Europe is the first continent that pays its actual colonisers.