"Meritocracy places a strong need for young people to strive, perform and achieve in modern life.



Young people are responding by reporting increasingly unrealistic educational and professional expectations for themselves.



As a result, perfectionism is rising among millennials."

Self-oriented: the desire from within to be perfect. Socially prescribed: trying to live up to perfectionist standards imposed by others. Other-oriented: applying unrealistic standards of perfectionism to others.

"These findings suggest that recent generations of college students have higher expectations of themselves and others than previous generations.



Today's young people are competing with each other in order to meet societal pressures to succeed and they feel that perfectionism is necessary in order to feel safe, socially connected and of worth."

