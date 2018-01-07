© Ruptly



The UNSC held an emergency session on the situation in Iran, after a week of violent protests there resulted in 20 deaths."In the end, the Iranian people will determine their own destiny. Let there be no doubt the US stands unapologetically with those in Iran who seek freedom for themselves, prosperity for their families and dignity for their nation. We will not be quiet," Haley said,The US envoy said Washington was absolutely sure they [the protesters] are acting on their own.Russia's UN envoy, Vassily Nebenzia, accused the US of trying to exploit the UN mandate to interfere in Iran's internal affairs and undermine the nuclear deal."The real reason for convening today's meaning is not an attempt to protect human rights or promote the interests of the Iranian people, but ratherhe said.