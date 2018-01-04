Mike Mullen

Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen
Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen admitted that Obama didn't give as much support to anti-Iranian protesters in 2009 as compared to Trump in 2017-18.

What's interesting again is the framing by the host. Martha Raddatz says that the protest didn't work in 2009 and asks him why it might work today - as if Obama did everything that Trump did, so there's no reason to believe anything will be different. Mullen shoots down her implication by drawing the opposite observation - Obama just didn't do anything to support the uprising.

Another interesting comment is that Mullen says the protesters are angry because they were told that they would benefit from the Iran Deal as the money "trickled down" society to them. But that didn't happen.

So Obama's "trickle down" attempt to help the Iranians failed, even as critics of Republicans praise the Iran Deal, and whine about our economic policies. Weird, huh?!