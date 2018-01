He said the tweet was a joke, a "satirical jab at a certain paranoid racist fantasy and that white genocide does not exist."

Former Drexel University professor George Ciccariello-Maher resigned from his position just days ago only to be hired by New York University as a visiting scholar at their Hemispheric Institute of Performance and Politics.Ciccariello-Maher wrote Monday on Facebook: "I'm glad to announce that, starting today, I will be a Visiting Scholar at NYU's Hemispheric Institute of Performance and Politics. Happy New Year!"George Ciccariello-Maher made headlines last year after tweeting, "All I Want For Christmas is White Genocide."In a follow-up tweet, he "clarified" his statement by saying the brutal massacre of white men, women, children and babies during the Haitian revolution "was a good thing indeed."For reference, it was "standard" during the Haitian revolution for Haitian rebels to "carr[y] a pike with the carcass of an impaled white baby." Ciccariello-Maher decided to play the victim during an interview on CNN last week and claim his Christmas genocide tweet was only a joke.As CNN reported:NYU president Andrew D. Hamilton undoubtedly saw his statements advocating for white genocide. Evidently, he figured such statements make him just the man for the job.