A school teacher slaughtered his wife and three children after he had been caught "red-handed" while watching pornography and performing an act of lewdness.According to the Irish Sun, the 40-year-old man feared "falling from grace" after he had been busted watching porn and fondling himself at the school where he worked as a deputy principal.His suicide note was later found at their home in Ballyjamesduff in County Cavan and published by the Irish Daily Star: "I am sorry for how I murdered them all but I simply had no other way."Hawe's suicide note was reviewed by Professor Harry Kennedy, clinical doctor at the Central Mental Hospital, who"When people act in the course ofmental illness, such as verypsychotic mental illness, their judgment isimpaired," Professor Kennedy said, adding that his long-term depression evolved into a "depressive episode with psychotic symptoms."A lawyer for Clodagh's grief-stricken mother said that Hawe's primary targets were his wife and their eldest son as he feared they might fight back."It is clear from the evidence presented at the inquest that Clodagh and her boys were killed in a sequence that ensured that the eldest and most likely to provide effective resistance were killed first, and they were executed in a manner that rendered them unable to cry out for help."