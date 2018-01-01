© Reuters



Iranians are free to protest and criticize Iran's government, President Hassan Rouhani has said, adding, that the protests should not descend into violence. He also blasted President Donald Trump's comments on the protests."People are absolutely free to criticise the government," the Iranian president said Sunday, commenting on the ongoing mass protests in Iran for the first time.he added.Rouhani warned as he called on demonstrators to refrain from any disruptive behaviour. He also said dealing with the current problems that Iran is facing "would take time," adding, the people and the government should help each other in overcoming the difficulties.The US leader earlier repeatedly accused the Islamic Republic of "corruption" and "squandering of the nation's wealth to fund terrorism abroad" in a series of Twitter posts.he added, referring to Trump's comments."This man in America who is sympathizing today with our people has forgotten that he called the Iranian nation terrorists a few months ago," the president said at a government meeting, as cited by the official IRNA news agency.Rouhani said further, calling Trump an "ill-wisher" and that Iranians do not need his sympathy.Trump recently went on a Twitter spree, demonizing Iran and calling on its leadership toThe US president's comments provoked an angry reaction in Tehran, with the Islamic Republic's foreign ministry immediately slamming Trump's remarks asLater, Iranian lawmakers accused Washington of hypocrisy by saying that it neither cares nor understand the Iranian demands."How can it [the US government] now claim to be defending the demands of the Iranian people?" Hossein Naqavi Hosseini, spokesman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission questioned, speaking to the Tasnim news agency. He saidAmir Abdollahian, a senior adviser to the Iranian parliament's speaker on international affairs, also turned to Twitter, calling on Trump not to get too "excited" over the real nature of the rallies that have swept through the Islamic Republic over recent days. "Mr. Trump don't get excited.he said in a Twitter post.Iran has been gripped in a wave of mass demonstrations that started Thursday as people took to the streets toincluding the capital, Tehran and the second most populous city, Mashhad.Some protests turned violent.Two people taking part in an unauthorized protest were killed in the city of Doroud (Dorud), 325 kilometers southwest of Tehran. On Sunday, Iran's interior minister warned that "violence, fear and terror" will be dealt with firmly following the third consecutive night of unrest.