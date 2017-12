One of the more notorious images that often comes out of Iran is that of chador-clad women with police armbands and male police officers rounding up loosely veiled , and often young, women into minivans to be taken to police stations.Instead of rounding up young women, it appearsRahimi said 121 of these education classes have been held this year, with 7,900 in attendance.While some Western media outlets focus on the aspect of veiling, it is possible that the term "Islamic values" will be more wide-reaching, as Tehran police are attempting to change their approach toward enforcement of social and religious values.Rahimi said. He added that 100 advisory centers have been set up in the capital and, in the last nine months, 62,000 cases were resolved before ever going to court.The cases mentioned above are likely for minor crimes. Rahimi made clear that the police would not have a soft approach toward more serious crimes. "I should say that under no conditions will we compromise with people who disturb society," he said.Rahimi was appointed in August, and it seems clear that authorities in Tehran arein one of the largest capitals in the world. On Dec. 10, Mohammad Reza Yazdi, commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), announced the formation of a special unit within the IRGC and Basij Organization, which operates under the IRGC. According to Yazdi, this special unit, consisting of IRGC and Basij members, would be assigned to cases of theft and to small-time drug dealers and users, who authorities call "thugs."The news about a new approach toward the issue of veiling received a lukewarm response by Iranian media and was largely ignored by conservative media. Reformist Shargh Daily asked whether the statements by Rahimi will usher forth the "end of the Guidance Patrol?" The article itself did not offer a prediction on the question but rather printed Rahimi's comments.