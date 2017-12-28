© Kimberley Miners / Facebook

A former topless model suspected of joining the ranks of Islamic State has been released without charge. Kimberley Miners was alleged to have shared IS videos on Facebook and contacted a British fighter in Syria.Miners was thought to be posing under the name Aisha Lauren al-Britaniya and allegedly posted images of Muslim women brandishing rifles and other weapons, as well as a picture of herself in a full-face veil.Quizzed under the Terrorism Act 2000, the street cleaner was suspected to have been sharing Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) propaganda.Miners was initially released on bail but the investigation has now been dropped. A police spokesman said: "The 28-year-old woman from Bradford arrested on suspicion of the possession of terrorist material has been released from her bail without charge."Miners herself said she is interested in the refugee crisis and wants to help, but denied she has been in contact with extremists."I am a caring person and have a heart of gold," she told the Sun. "I remember seeing a three-year-old and a little baby at the side of the road. I felt like I needed to carry on telling everyone this is what's really going on. I just want to help them children ... it's so sad what they're going through.""We get told that they are there to protect the religion. I don't really know. That's what's got me into trouble,"she said.Miners has visited refugee camps and wears Islamic dress. She said she is against the beheadings perpetrated by IS and denied that she wanted to become a jihadist bride.Miners turned to Islam after spending time with Muslim friends in the wake of her father's death in a freak accident in 2010.Her social media accounts were closed down following her arrest and she was directed to a counter-extremism program by police.