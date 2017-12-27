© Bertrand Langlois / AFP

A glorious tweet from the police in Loire-Atlantique, western France, reporting the results of an anti-narcotics operation at the Nantes university hospital, did not go unnoticed."Security and drug search operation at the St Jacques hospital - 24 police officers mobilized, 10 people + 3 buildings controlled with the support of 2 dogs - 7gr of cannabis found in the room of 1 patient," the police wrote on Saturday.Internet users, an award-winning film maker Matthieu Kassovitz among them, couldn't help making fun of the scope of the police operation.Many others could not contain their feelings too."Congratulations for this uselessness!"