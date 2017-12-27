© Reuters



A MOVEMENT within the European Union (EU)ratchet up plans for a "United States of Europe".The term used by ex-European Parliament president Martin Schulz to describe the entire bloc, has been adopted by a German group which is calling for all EU nationals to see themselves as Europeans, while calling for an end to nationalism.Pulse of Europe wants the EU to grow stronger and remain united, rather than breaking apart asFounder of the group, Austrian writer Robert Menasse, believes there will be a Europhile revolution.The 44-year-old lawyer said: "It is fair to say that the EU is a creeping revolution, and just because it is creeping doesn't mean it isn't a revolution."Because, for the first time in history,- that has never happened before., and that is a creeping revolution. "Britain and the EU reached a historic deal on December 8 on the terms of the Brexit divorce after the British Prime Minister rushed to Brussels for early morning talksPulse of Europe believes the EU began as a "coal and steel union" but has now been able to control the defence industry on a supranational level.Founders sees themselves as instigators of solidarity, as the movement was a direct reaction to Brexit and Mr Trump's election victory.Hansjörg Schmitt from Pulse of Europe is calling for an EU identity and an end to political parties which want to put their nationals first.However, there is a backlash which is growing across the bloc.and could soon be punished by the EU.Mr Schmitt said: "I think we definitely need a European identity in order to expand Europe. And that is not a contradiction next to the nation state. Just as we have our father and mother, and define ourselves in our existence that way, we can also be French, Italian or German, but also passionate Europeans."We are already familiar with this fragmentation and this petty nationalism, and today it would be absurd for anyone to suggest that Bavaria needs its own army as well as Baden-Wuerttemberg and Hesse."And I think we must also get to a stage in Europe, is anchored in a European institution."Creeping revolution, well, at least a provocative term. It is certainly true that the changes that the European unification process has brought about since 45 are revolutionary in a way and that."However, Mr Schmitt thinks the nations currently favouring anti-EU parties will come around - for cash.Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary will not turn their backs completely to the EU, he said, since these countries do not want to lose the regained freedoms by the fall of the "Iron Curtain".And when he sits with FPÖ people and discusses the future of Europe with them, he reminds them how much the Austrian capital is benefiting from the process of European integration.He said: "Well, we have to remember things in a historical context over and over again, must not be so oblivious to history, and to the positive things the European Union has done."The Pulse of Europe co-founder wants to see more than town twinning and trade relationships, as he calls for a common European passport and a single European defence army.