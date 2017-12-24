Christmas Down Time
Christmas is perhaps the only remaining time of the year when it is still fully expected that people take an extended break from their daily routine and do something relaxing.
Such 'down time' is particularly advisable to those of us who spend our days (and sometimes nights!) trying to bring some sanity and sense to the madness and chaos that seems to have engulfed our world.
So over the next few days we'll be taking our own advice and, if not shutting down our computers, at least spending more time with family and friends and being thankful for what we have.
As a result Sott.net will be running a limited service over the next few days, unless a major event intrudes (fingers crossed!)
All of us here wish every single one of you a very Merry Christmas, and most of all, a loving time with your families and friends.
Society's Child
Homeless man returns accidentally donated diamond ring to B.C. woman
National Post
Sun, 24 Dec 2017 17:13 UTC
Trinda Gajek was visiting Nanaimo last week when she came across a young man who she said "wasn't looking so good" and offered him some cash.
She emptied the zippered change pocket of her wallet and gave everything inside to the man, forgetting the contents included a beloved piece of jewelry - a "good mother ring" that her now-grown children helped her buy when they were in high school.
The next day, the Salt Spring Island resident realized her mistake and turned to Facebook, hoping someone might be able to track down the piece.
Gajek said her exchange with the young man left her feeling hopeful she might be reunited with the ring, a thin band with baguette, or rectangular, diamonds across the top.
"He was a very polite young fellow, very appreciative. And I really did feel that if he could find me, he would return the ring to me. I just had a really good feeling about him," she said in an interview.
Media caught wind of the story, including a Nanaimo-based television reporter who talked to homeless people in the area about the missing jewelry.
That's when a homeless man named Raymond Ahlstrom took it upon himself to find the bauble, Gajek said.
"He totally took on my cause. He did not need to do that," she said. "He made it his mission to go out into his community and get my ring back."
Gajek said Ahlstrom spoke to a number of people living on the street and eventually tracked down the young man she had given the money to. She said he found that the young man had placed the ring in his water bottle for safe keeping and was happy to turn it over.
Gajek and Ahlstrom later met up in Nanaimo, where he returned the jewelry and she gave him a cash reward. She plans to track down the young man who kept it safe and give him a cash reward as well.
"The ring really could have ended up anywhere," she said. "I'm thrilled to have it back."
The community has embraced the story's happy ending, too, Gajek said. Local businesses have stepped up to help Ahlstrom and a Vancouver-area jeweller has offered to repair some damage to the jewelry.
"I think everybody's kind of paid it forward as this positive spirit Christmas story," Gajek said. "It was just a really nice way to move into the Christmas season, for sure."
Reader Comments
China stands its ground: Rejects demands from UNSC to enact oil supply embargo and naval blockade on North Korea - will the strategy work?
White Christmas? Liberals celebrate with racist "I Am So Sick of White Guys" coloring book
Ya think? Lithuania has epiphany - might be better to cooperate with Russia
U.S. Commander warns of "big-a** fight" with Russia and China in near future
DHS confirms suspect involved in Pennsylvania terror attack was beneficiary of "extended family chain migration"
AI technology to flag child porn images... but can't distinguish between nudes & desert landscapes
Severe weather and high winds leave over 72K in Poland without power on Christmas Eve
Ironic: Anti-Trump mag Vice Media settles with 4 women over sexual harassment, defamation
Heidelberg uni physicists find evidence of an exotic state of matter
Singing your heart out with a group could very well make you happier
Ukraine loses gas dispute to Russia: Ordered to pay $2 billion to Gazprom
SOTT Focus: SpaceX rocket launch spooks Californians with eerie glowing trail (VIDEOS)
End of 'terrible siege': Aleppo returns to pre-war normalcy
Greenwald schools Guardian's new Moscow chief over 'Snowden app' conspiracy
Disgusting Israeli journalist: Israel 'should exact a price' from Ahed Tamimi 'in the dark'
Study claims women who don't go to college 'more likely to experience sexual assault'
Yowza! SpaceX launch stuns Californians with mysterious bright light in sky
Vampire bats are killing hundreds of cattle every year in Peru
Idiot Antifa Communist-Lover Gets Himself Knocked Down by Truck While Protesting Christian Event in Portland (VIDEO)
