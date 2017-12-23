Society's Child
Mistrial declared in Cliven Bundy standoff case after prosecutors violate evidence rules, new trial scheduled in February 2018
RT
Thu, 21 Dec 2017 12:25 UTC
The case relates to an armed standoff in April 2014 between the Bureau of Land Management and the defendants.
Las Vegas US District Judge Gloria Navarro made the decision Wednesday and said prosecutors knew, or should have already known, of the existence of FBI memos and other documents that were supposed to be handed over to the defense in the case against the Nevada rancher, his sons Ammon and Ryan, and co-defendant Ryan Payne.
Navarro said the memos could have been used to impeach government witnesses or bolster the defendants' arguments in that they were surrounded by government snipers prior to the 2014 armed standoff when the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) descended on Bundy's ranch 75 miles northeast of Las Vegas, and rounded up his cattle.
The memos and other documents in question were not turned over to the court until well beyond an October 1 deadline, and were only handed over after repeated attempts by Bundy's defense counsel, according to Navarro, Reuters reported.
The judge has set a new trial date for February 26, 2018.
On April 5, 2014, BLM descended on Bundy's ranch with a court-order, and began to round up his cattle over two-decades-old unpaid grazing fees. However, on April 12, as BLM was still rounding up the cattle, hundreds of armed supporters of Bundy traveled to his ranch to defend the him against the government round up, and this led to the highly publicized standoff with federal authorities.
No shots were fired during the standoff, as police and government agents, highly outnumbered by Bundy's armed supporters, retreated from the scene of the incident.
The situation deescalated when Clark County Sheriff Doug Gillespie negotiated with Bundy and newly confirmed BLM Director Neil Kornze. This led to federal authorities backing down from the cattle round up. Bundy, his two sons, and Payne, were charged with a total of 15 counts of criminal conspiracy and other violations following the confrontation, NPR reported.
Defense lawyers in the trial generally argued that the defendants were simply exercising constitutionally protected rights to assemble and bear arms, painting the defendants' 2014 showdown with federal officials as a patriotic act of civil disobedience. However, federal prosecutors say Bundy and his followers were defying the rule of law by threatening violence, rather than engaging in a legal act of protest.
Navarro read out her decision to a packed courtroom Wednesday. "The failure to turn over such evidence violates due process,'' the judge said according to the Oregonian.
Following Wednesday's hearing, Bundy's son, Ammon, said: "I don't believe there's a jury in this country that would convict us," Reuters reported. "I believe that God has favored us."
On February 23, Bundy was initially arrested by federal authorities at Portland International Airport on charges following the armed standoff.
Bundy was on his way to visit Ammon and Ryan who were already in federal custody in relation to another incident in 2016, in which his sons occupied a federal wildlife preserve in Oregon.
Uncle Scams original mandate back in the day was having purview of forts, ports and borders. Period. I have no Idea how .gov grew into the cancerous and evil behemoth that they are today, but they need to be brought to heel. If not, they should be put down like any dangerous dog...
According to original intent under the Constitution the Federal government cannot own, what is essentially State lands. Over time the Law of the Land has been completely perverted by special interests.
A mistrial is declared due to gov't misbehavior and a new trial is scheduled. Other than that, there are no sanctions applied to the gov't or the persons on their legal team. You can be sure that if the defendants or their lawyers committed similar misbehavior, they would face consequences such as contempt fines, disallowing of exculpatory evidence, or other penalties.
So, what we have is that in spite of their misbehavior, the gov't gets another bite at the apple while the ability of the defendants to continue their defense is compromised, as none of the legal fees, etc., that the defendants have incurred to this point are compensated. Since gov't prosecutors have essentially unlimited resources to pursue the case as long as they like while the defendants do not, the gov't clearly benefits from its own misbehavior as the defendants can be worn down due to defense funding exhaustion, among other things.
In matters of people attempting to resist gov't overreach, any relationship between the US legal system or the Dep't of Justice and true, impartial justice is completely unintended happenstance.