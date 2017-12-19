Society's Child
Actor Terry Crews claims to be under relentless intimidation and harassment from powers that be in Hollywood since sex assault allegations
John Vibes
Free Thought Project
Mon, 18 Dec 2017 21:48 UTC
reported last month, Hollywood actor and former NFL linebacker Terry Crews came forward with sexual assault allegations against Adam Venit, a head executive at the WME talent agency. Crews filed a sexual assault claim with the LAPD accusing the high-level executive of groping him at an industry party last year. His wife Rebecca has made a statement that she was with Terry during the time of the assault and witnessed the whole thing.
In the weeks since going public, Crews says that he has faced relentless harassment and intimidation from the "powers that be" in Hollywood. The pressure was on immediately after Crews went to the LAPD, where he was met by reporters outside of the police station just after he made his report. According to Crews, there is no way that TMZ could have known that he was filing the report unless they had "paid informants" inside of the LAPD.
This week, Crews has taken to Twitter again to raise the alarm about the consistent harassment that he and his family are facing in the wake of his revelation. He says that he wants to be as public as possible about these threats to protect himself in the case of some "timely accident." He was even warned by the LAPD that the forces he is up against "don't play fair." Crews believes that his house has been bugged, his computer hacked, and his family under constant surveillance.
In spite of these ominous revelations, Crews maintains his courage and noted that he's ready for anything these people try to throw his way.
"Retaliation in some form is expected- I would be naive to think otherwise... But vulnerability and openness is actually my best protection. I'm ready," he said.
Crews also revealed that Russell Simmons told him to keep quiet about the incident, which is what he was referencing by his "king of black people" remark. Since telling Crews to drop his case, Simmons has faced multiple sexual assault allegations of his own, including a forced sexual encounter with an underage girl.
While Venit does not represent Crews as an agent, he does act as an agent for people like Adam Sandler, Diane Keaton, Eddie Murphy, Kevin James, Rob Lowe, Russell Brand, Shawn Levy, Steve Martin, Sylvester Stallone and Vince Vaughn. He also represents Brett Ratner and Dustin Hoffman, who are also currently facing sexual assault allegations.
In the months since making his initial statement on Twitter, Crews has become a voice for victims of sexual assault, commenting daily about things like "pimp culture" and how people in positions of power use that power for the sake of sexual domination.
It was widely reported that Venit admitted to the allegations in private and apologized to Terry during a sit down with WME boss Ari Emanuel. Unfortunately, Venit was able to keep his job after a 30-day suspension. This decision prompted Crews to drop the agency and instead sign with UTA.
