As the Free Thought Project reported last month, Hollywood actor and former NFL linebacker Terry Crews came forward with sexual assault allegations against Adam Venit, a head executive at the WME talent agency. Crews filed a sexual assault claim with the LAPD accusing the high-level executive of groping him at an industry party last year. His wife Rebecca has made a statement that she was with Terry during the time of the assault and witnessed the whole thing.This week, Crews has taken to Twitter again to raise the alarm about the consistent harassment that he and his family are facing in the wake of his revelation. He says that he wants to be as public as possible about these threats to protect himself in the case of some "timely accident."In spite of these ominous revelations, Crews maintains his courage and noted that he's ready for anything these people try to throw his way.Crews also revealed that Russell Simmons told him to keep quiet about the incident, which is what he was referencing by his "king of black people" remark. Since telling Crews to drop his case, Simmons has faced multiple sexual assault allegations of his own, including a forced sexual encounter with an underage girl.While Venit does not represent Crews as an agent, he does act as an agent for people like Adam Sandler, Diane Keaton, Eddie Murphy, Kevin James, Rob Lowe, Russell Brand, Shawn Levy, Steve Martin, Sylvester Stallone and Vince Vaughn. He also represents Brett Ratner and Dustin Hoffman, who are also currently facing sexual assault allegations.In the months since making his initial statement on Twitter, Crews has become a voice for victims of sexual assault, commenting daily about things like "pimp culture" and how people in positions of power use that power for the sake of sexual domination.