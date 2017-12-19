An engineer has captured a video of seemingly strange lights above Sheffield.in the early morning sky.The video was captured by Peter Savage, 35, an electrical engineer at a security firm, on Friday December 15 at about 7am.Mr Savage was using the footage of the morning sky to calculate the distances between Mars, Venus, Earth and the moon when he noticed the unexplained phenomenon.Harry Ralston, 25, whose father owns Vision CCTV in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, where the footage a taken, said: 'We all sat there and said 'what the hell is this?''We had absolutely no idea what is was.'We knew there had already been a meteor shower recently and these objects aren't moving in a straight line.Mr Ralston estimates the objects' altitude was about 15-20,000 feet above Bramall Lane.He said: 'I know there are particles in the atmosphere which can create that kind of a show.'When you watch the video you can see one of them flying around a cloud and coming back out the other side.'It's definitely one of the weirdest things I've ever seen.'I consider myself a skeptic when it comes to aliens - you see fake videos all the time on the internet.'I really would love people to come forward and give me an explanation as to what this is.'All I know is there's a whole galaxy out there - but I don't spend all day thinking about it.'