On the morning of August 1, 1966 a man climbed up a clock tower at the University of Austin and shot and killed 13 peopleand physically injured 31 moreSince then, it was widely publicized that the shooter had suffered brain damage before massacring dozens of innocent people.In a new study in PNAS, the group looked at 17 cases of people with brain damage who went on to commit crimes. The cases were described in research articles that included images of each subject's brain. Using these images, the group looked at the areas in the brain that were damaged, and compared them to previously described brain networks.And, as Fiery Cushman, a psychologist at Harvard and author on the study, puts it, brain networks that play a role in "value-based" decision-making have been shown to have a hand in moral decision-making as well as decisions based on simpler values like money.As Russ Poldrack, a neuroscientist at Stanford University who was not involved in the study, told Newsweek, no part of the brain works on its own. So the way the researchers focused on looking at how damage affects entire brain networks - connected regions throughout the brain - was an appealing part of the study. And, though the researchers didn't have access to the people they were studying, he calls their methods "pretty good.""The claims about what those networks do are a little more challenging. Rarely do we have the right word to describe what a region or network in the brain does," Poldrack said."From a neuroscience perspective all behavior is caused. Is it different because it was caused by a concussion or because you were raised in a neighborhood with lots of drugs and fighting and bad things happening around you?," Henry Greely, a professor at Stanford Law School and director of the Stanford Program in Neuroscience and Society, told Newsweek. From a legal perspective, Greely says, it might only make a difference in sentencing, but not in deciding whether a person is guilty or innocent.And, as the Harvard team also notes, hindsight is 20/20: they only looked at cases of people who'd been examined after committing crimes. As the researchers themselves note, they didn't examine anyone directly. This puts them at the mercy of whatever researchers did to study these criminals.But, the study concludes, the work "may prove useful for ongoing efforts to understand, predict, and assign responsibility for criminal acts."And as research in this field continues to that end, it gives new urgency to questions of the way the legal system and society think about responsibility.And as society grapples with these questions, it can help to latch on to individual stories that help make things seem clearer. Stories like that of the Austin shooter, whose case was mentioned but not included for study by Cushman's group.But, as neuropathologist Jan Leestma previously told Newsweek , even that case offers little clarity. Leestma said neuropathological exam of the Austin shooter's brain was botched, and it's unclear whether the man actually sustained brain damage. "The brain ended up in pieces the size of sugar cubes," Leestma told Newsweek, adding that parts of his brain were thrown out by the examiner, who did not document finding any lesions in his report.