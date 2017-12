© Twitter

Science editor for the site's U.K. operation quickly disables her Twitter account after coming under fireA science editor at BuzzFeed UK raised a few eyebrows last week after some curious remarks about Communism.The screenshots tell the story.A spokesperson for BuzzFeed declined to comment on the matter. Oakes, who does not report to the website's U.S.-based science desk, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.It's not the first time BuzzFeed has gotten into hot water over their editorial staff tweeting their open sympathy toward Communism.The tweet was swiftly deleted and Montgomery apologized."I didn't mean in any way to diminish the many real victims of communism, and my tweet was a bad misintrepretation [sic] of the president's declaration. I've deleted it," he wrote. "I cover white nationalists, and they use that language a lot, which is why I made that very dumb mistake."