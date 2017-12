© AAP/Dean Lewins/via Reuters

Controversial right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos has weighed in on the Net Neutrality debate."The Soros-funded organizations that are pushing Net Neutrality and advocating for more government control of the internet have told you two big lies," Yiannopoulos told an audience in a video posted on his Facebook page.. "It is much better in my view to have customers and private companies negotiate their own relationship and the market decide what it can bear."Yiannopoulos dismissed the argument that Net Neutrality is about ensuring equality on the internet."That has never been the case.," he said, suggesting that internet service providers will always send some data faster than others.The former Breitbart journalist and self-proclaimed "free speech champion" contended that Net Neutrality is tantamount to government control and bad for the consumer."I want the government completely out of that relationship, just leave us to deal with the service providers and if they screw up we'll sign up with someone else."The Federal Communications Commission voted to repeal the Obama-era Net Neutrality rules earlier this week amid protests and heavy criticism.Opponents of the decision say only internet service providers will benefit from the rollback.The FCC said the rules would take effect once the White House Office of Management and Budget approved the new transparency rules, which could take several months.Meanwhile a number of US State Attorney Generals have already expressed their intention to file a lawsuit aimed at blocking the change.