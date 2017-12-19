Society's Child
Milo Yiannopoulos on Net Neutrality: 'Soros-funded groups are pushing two big lies'
RT
Sun, 17 Dec 2017 11:21 UTC
"The Soros-funded organizations that are pushing Net Neutrality and advocating for more government control of the internet have told you two big lies," Yiannopoulos told an audience in a video posted on his Facebook page.
The first 'lie,' according to Yiannopoulos, is the idea that the internet should be regulated by the government rather than the free market. "It is much better in my view to have customers and private companies negotiate their own relationship and the market decide what it can bear."
It was revealed in October that Soros has donated $18 billion to his Open Society Foundations over the past few years. The organisation has a budget of $940.7 million for 2017; $14 million of this is designated for Information and Digital Rights.
Yiannopoulos dismissed the argument that Net Neutrality is about ensuring equality on the internet.
"That has never been the case. Every service provider already shapes traffic, all of the stuff that Net Neutrality is designed to eradicate it never will," he said, suggesting that internet service providers will always send some data faster than others.
"Net Neutrality is a cosmetic announcement on the one hand but really what it represents is a license for the FCC to wade in and interfere in the relationship between private people and their providers."
The former Breitbart journalist and self-proclaimed "free speech champion" contended that Net Neutrality is tantamount to government control and bad for the consumer.
"I want the government completely out of that relationship, just leave us to deal with the service providers and if they screw up we'll sign up with someone else."
The Federal Communications Commission voted to repeal the Obama-era Net Neutrality rules earlier this week amid protests and heavy criticism.
Opponents of the decision say only internet service providers will benefit from the rollback. Tech giants, including Amazon, Facebook and Netflix, are among the most vocal critics of the decision to repeal the rules.
The FCC said the rules would take effect once the White House Office of Management and Budget approved the new transparency rules, which could take several months.
Meanwhile a number of US State Attorney Generals have already expressed their intention to file a lawsuit aimed at blocking the change. Top Democrat Chuck Schumer said Friday that he intends to force a vote on a bill that would preserve existing rules.
A reversal of the FCC vote would need the approval of the House, the Senate and President Donald Trump.
Reader Comments
As if regulation is a bad thing to these tea wingers.... Without government regulation, good luck getting electricity, phone, or internet if you live a distance from a city...
It's amusing to watch people vehemently demand tyranny and talk about it as if it is good. As if just naming something "Net Neutrality" makes it either good or neutral, it does not.
The reason large companies support "Net Neutrality" is because they want government assured monopolies. What they want is big pharma, for the internet. Where Government agencies and mega-corporations conspire to co-opt or destroy competition.
But of course they want more government, they're socialists. At the end of the day the stupidity and insanity of these people will be our downfall, just like the downfall of almost every civilization in history.
Here are a bunch of people who are absolutely sure that the government is corrupt, that they start needless wars, that they are filled with pyschopaths and the greedy, that they conspire to use the population for medical testing, or mind control experiments, and so on. And after all the hours of whining and complaining about how victimized everyone is by the government, their solution? MORE GOVERNMENT!
Now, these same people who aren't responsible enough to manage the bankers, the pharma-bros, the CIA, or anything else for that matter, are suddenly competent enough to manage your healthcare, or the internet?
Retards.
The reason large companies support "Net Neutrality" is because they want government assured monopolies. What they want is big pharma, for the internet. Where Government agencies and mega-corporations conspire to co-opt or destroy competition.
But of course they want more government, they're socialists. At the end of the day the stupidity and insanity of these people will be our downfall, just like the downfall of almost every civilization in history.
Here are a bunch of people who are absolutely sure that the government is corrupt, that they start needless wars, that they are filled with pyschopaths and the greedy, that they conspire to use the population for medical testing, or mind control experiments, and so on. And after all the hours of whining and complaining about how victimized everyone is by the government, their solution? MORE GOVERNMENT!
Now, these same people who aren't responsible enough to manage the bankers, the pharma-bros, the CIA, or anything else for that matter, are suddenly competent enough to manage your healthcare, or the internet?
Retards.
it would be interesting to know how other countries are handling this issue and where we fit it.