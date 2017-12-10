Puppet Masters
Israeli DM Lieberman calls for boycott of Arabs
Sputnik
Sun, 10 Dec 2017 14:23 UTC
"They should understand that they are not wanted here, they are not part of us," the minister told the Army Radio.
Commenting on Saturday's protests in the region over US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Jewish state's capital, Lieberman said that Wadi Ara residents "have no connection with this country," adding that the riots are "intolerable."
"So I am calling for a boycott of Wadi Ara. Don't go there and don't buy there. They need to understand that it is impossible to demonstrate with Hezbollah flags, Palestinian flags and pictures of [Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nasrallah. To accept billions from the National Insurance [Institute] and to also destroy us from within," he said.
Echoing Lieberman's statement, Israeli Education Minister Naftali Bennett has stated that "Israeli Arabs should not test our patience."
The statements referred to protests along Route 65, when demonstrators threw rocks at car and a bus, injuring three, while about 200 people blocked the main highway in the Wadi Ara, an area in Israel populated mainly by Arab citizens of Israel.
Saturday also saw protests in eastern Jerusalem, Bethlehem and areas on the Israeli-Palestinian border, with at least 140 Palestinians being injured in clashes with Israeli police, according to the Red Crescent.
The protests followed the so-called "day of rage" mass rallies on Friday that have resulted in two deaths and injured over 1,000 others.
Following Trump's controversial announcement generally criticized by the international community, a number of protests were held in Muslim countries that have slammed the move as destabilizing the situation in the Middle East.
Oh please not another happy story they cause so many problems on sott
Well said Maria Zakharova! These retards just keep asking to be slapped down, and again, they are slapped down with a dose of reality.
In the sexual revolution of the Sixties and Seventies, however, women tore them up and declared the bargain to be an oppressive relic of the past....
Ah, an updated version for the modern age... the new karoshi karaoke prevention system, will it really be implemented as state policy, or just the...
Couldn't find it, but RT had a documentary on this blood industry in the States, mostly poor, but it's nice to know that this class issue is...
Comment: Headstrong with their 'win' Israeli leaders can't seem to contain their spew, nor regulate their thinking. True colors are surfacing in both Israel and the Arab/Muslim minions as the potential for an upcoming confrontation takes shape.