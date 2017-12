© Hoaquaonline

Fermented food has made a comeback in recent years, partially thanks to the popularization of Weston A. Price teachings. Fermented foods like sauerkraut and kimchi aren't considered to be the most appealing types of food; however, research exploring these and other fermented products on gut, brain, and body health has revitalized public interest. The fermentation processThis makes fermentation a good source of probiotics for vegans, since many fermented foods are plant based. Vegetables are submerged in a salty brine during preparation to kill off dangerous, pathogenic bacteria. The good bacteria break down lactose and other sugars and starches in the food, making digestion easier. And once they reach your gut, they continue to help break down food and keep out bad guys like E. coli and C. difficile.When it comes to fermented foods, your options aren't limited to sauerkraut or fermented soy . There are other fantastic options that are considered "fermented," including tea, yogurt, and various vegetables. Here are 9 fermented foods you should include in your gut.Yogurt has many benefits, mostly due to its rich probiotic content. Brands of yogurt that contain billions of live active cultures may support digestion, and some research indicates it could even benefit the skin.Raw, unpasteurized yogurt is ideal if you can handle dairy. Personally, I tend to skip dairy altogether, but youYogurt that contains sugar can be counterproductive, as sugars feed pathogenic bacteria and contribute to sugar overload.Natto is prepared with soybeans and is fermented so it forms the beneficial bacteria Bacillus. It's an excellent source of calcium , iron, dietary fiber, and vitamin K2. You may not have heard a lot about it, butNatto also contains nattokinase, a powerful anti-clotting agent that protects your heart and brain and lowers your blood pressure.Kefir is a bit like yogurt, except that it's more of a drinkable consistency. Researchers report kefir may reduce irritation in the intestines, preventing toxins and other pathogens from getting into the blood.If you're choosing to drink dairy kefir, make sure it's organic and isn't loaded with refined sugar . There areand many health food companies online sell kefir grains specifically for this purpose. You can also check out our recipe for making coconut milk kefir.Made from tea, clean water, sugar, yeast, and bacteria, kombucha has become popular recently for its probiotic qualities. Its fizzy bite is also popular among those used to drinking soda. Research finds this fermented tea, possibly protecting against illness and aiding digestion.Traditional sauerkraut preparation uses water, salt , and cabbage, and very little heat is applied to the final product in order to prevent killing off beneficial microbes. The sour taste comes from lacto-fermentation, or the breakdown of lactose by the probiotic bacteria native to the cabbage. A serving gives you a powerful dose of healthy probiotics that aid digestion, and research has found raw sauerkraut prevents cancer cells from forming.Be sure to purchase raw sauerkraut, or better yet, make it yourself with organic cabbage and Himalayan salt This spicy Asian fermented cabbage, similar to sauerkraut, provides you with loads of probiotics. Extensive research indicates it contributes to colon health, lower cholesterol, better thinking, a stronger immune system, healthy skin, and weight loss . Additional research also shows it has anti-oxidative, anti-aging, and immune-supporting properties.This Indonesian 'cake' has a nutty flavor and chewy texture, and because of this, it is often used as a replacement for meat in many vegan recipes. Traditionally made from soybeans and a yeast starter, it undergoes controlled fermentation that makes it a great source of probiotic bacteria. Tempeh is also a great source of calcium, iron, and magnesium.Raw pickles, much like sauerkraut, are a great introduction to fermented foods. Pickles made by lacto-fermentation are a delicious snack that aid digestion and support a strong immune system Yogurt and fermented dairy play an important role in Indian cuisine. Lassi is made by combining yogurt and milk (or water) and sometimes fruit and spices to create a great probiotic-rich drink. It digests quickly, helps restore friendly gut bacteria, and soothes irritation in the colon. Each of these 9 probiotic foods will help restore balance to your intestinal ecosystem, but they're not the only way to support digestion. Prebiotics , or foods containing inulin , sustain your current gut bacteria by providing them the foods they need to thrive. Probiotic supplements like Floratrex™ , my advanced formula with over 23 probiotic strains with prebiotics , are a great way to support your digestive system.