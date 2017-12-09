© Mikhail Klimentyev / TASS



Retired Russian Colonel General Nikolai Tkachev has slammed allegations of his being involved in downing the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in July 2014 as stupid."I don't know what it is they are saying but it is obvious stupidity," he told TASS commenting on an article about a joint investigation carried out by The Insider and Bellingcat. ", participating in military and patriotic education programs for kids. I have been maintaining contacts with public organizations and taking part in various public events, always on the media's radar. I have nothing to add," he noted.Earlier on Friday, the so-called investigative group Bellingcat, together with journalists from The Insider, published the results of their investigation, claiming to "determine the identity of 'Delfin,' a key figure sought by the Joint Investigation Team." ", currently serving as the Chief Inspector of the Central Military District of the Russian Federation," the article reads.