Exercise

Make a List and Cross Off the Things You Accomplish

Eat Dopamine-Increasing Foods

Eggs

Green tea

Milk

Watermelon

Coffee

Almonds

Bananas

Dark Chocolate

Yogurt

Reduce Your Lipopolysaccharideds

Detox

Listen to Uplifting Music

Get Creative

Start a Positive Streak

Supplement

Meditation and Yoga

Dopamine is the brain's master chemical. This single neurotransmitter is responsible for a plethora of mental and physical processes., and why certain drugs are so addictive Cocaine , heroine and other opiates cause a dopamine "super reward" which makes their use highly desirable, until you experience the dopamine crash that comes once the illicit drug is absent from the physiology.The opiates bind to the opiate receptors in the brain, increasing a dopamine release, but once gone, there is an ever-increasing need for more opiate (or other drug) to induce the same dopamine-high. This is what causes drug addicts to resort to ever increasing, negative behaviors to get their next "fix." The dopamine high is that desirable.In experiments conducted with mice, when the same nerve bundle that causes an opiate release was stimulated when they pressed a lever, the mice, left to their own devices, would press the lever thousands of times in an hour, due to the pleasurable feelings the dopamine would induce. A later experiment (conducted unethically on a human being) showed a similar response. Over the course of three hours, a person would press a button which triggered a dopamine dump thousands of times to get an immense emotional boost.We get little dopamine dumps in our brains with less destructive behaviors - like making money, having sex, and even winning a video game, butWe have a certain number of dopamine neurons in the brain, and they are smaller than other neurons, making up less than 0.0006% of the neurons in the human brain, but we can stimulate the powerful nerve bundle in the brain that links dopamine neurons with their targets in the forebrain.Dopamine does more than just boost our happiness quotient, though.Dopamine is undoubtedly, extremely important for our wellbeing and happiness.Following are some 100-percent-natural ways to increase your dopamine levels:. It also happens to increase serotonin, and other endorphins in the body as well. Regular exercise can help prevent depression, reduce stress, and strengthen the mind just as much as it strengthens the body.The brain dumps a little dopamine every time we successfully accomplish a task - no matter how big or small.. This habit also has a tendency of keeping you moving toward your goals, and clearing the mental clutter in your mind.The Principles of Self-Management state that if a task represents a change of 25% (or bigger change) in your life routine, you will feel disinclined to finish it, and often end up self-sabotaging or giving up. Conversely,The essential amino acid, tyrosine is a precursor for dopamine.. Find tryrosine in things like:It's a big word, but it is basically an endotoxin that causes your immune system to go berserk. Lipopolysaccharides also inhibit the production of dopamine.While we're on the topic of toxins, it is important to regularly detox.. There are a myriad ways of detoxing, from green juicing, to taking activated charcoal, or doing a yogic master cleanse. The less toxic you are, the more super-charged your dopamine levels can get.. Music creates "peak emotional moments" by making our brains "sing." Music has been helping people feel uplifted since Paleolithic times . It's that tried, and true.It doesn't matter if you express your creativity by doing arts and crafts, or writing an entire symphony,. Dance, take a figure drawing class, write a poem, cook something new, or even attack an auto-repair project with creative gusto, and you'll be rewarded with higher dopamine levels.Not only will this behavior increase dopamine levels, but it also happens to be the foundation for creating new, positive habits. See how many times you can do one new thing (like recycling your plastic or skipping soda) and mark it down on a calendar or tear sheet. See how long you can make the winning streak last.Dopamine levels can also be raised through supplementation. Try:Meditation and yoga can effectively alter brain mechanisms that allow for bigger dopamine dumps.. Meditation also releases us from the conditioned neural pathways which block the release of dopamine and other feel-good neurotransmitters.