Society's Child
If the shoe fits: Don't call us snowflakes - it damages our mental health, say young people
Olivia Rudgard
The Telegraph
Wed, 06 Dec 2017 14:42 UTC
The "snowflake generation" is a disparaging term now commonly used to refer to young people, who are perceived to be over-sensitive and intolerant of disagreement.
But research by insurance firm Aviva found that 72 per cent of 16-24 year-olds think the term is unfairly applied, while 74 per cent think it could have a negative effect on young people's mental health.
The figures also show that young people are more likely to have experienced stress, anxiety and depression in the last year.
Almost half of adults between 16 and 24 said they had experienced stress or anxiety, compared to just over a third of all UK adults.
Young adults were also more likely to be uncomfortable talking about a mental health problem, with one in three saying this compared to 27 per cent of all adults.
13 per cent also said they were experiencing a problem but had not sought help, compared to seven per cent of all adults.
The firm's medical expert, Dr Doug Wright, said the term could cause problems. "Our findings suggest that young adults are more likely to be experiencing mental health problems, so using a phrase which criticises this age group could add to this issue.
"Any term used disparagingly to a segment of the population is inherently negative.
The phrase, which originated in America, has particularly come to refer to universities and students who use "trigger warnings" to alert readers or listeners to potentially distressing material, and "safe spaces", which are meant to be free of certain opinions or ideas.
It is also used to imply that young people are less resilient than older generations and quicker to take offence.
It is thought to originate with US author Chuck Palahniuk's 1996 book Fight Club, which contains the line "You are not special. You are not a beautiful and unique snowflake".
In an interview earlier this year he took credit for the term, adding: "My friends who teach in high school tell me that their students are very easily offended."
Reader Comments
Eduardo 2017-12-06T15:28:51Z
"you're all a bunch of snowflakes" - say the people who have spend the last decade crying about an imaginary war on Chrismas and on Christianity. "It's the end times persecution", they say. "It was all foretold in the Bible, they are coming for us", so it always makes me laugh when the right tries to stereotype the left as delicate authoritarian snowflakes with a victim complex. It's like Hitler rising from the dead and calling you out for beeing too nazi. Or the Pope coming to you and saying: "hey, bro, gotta stop being so catholic... take it easy!"
Great Eduardo
Flush!
Flush!
Joe Yes, imaginary. Christians are still an *overwhelming* majority of the population, almost every single man or woman in Congress (both House and Senate) are self avowed Christians. Literally every US president so far since the independence until Trump has been a Christian. There's a Christian church in every corner, there are entire tv channels devoted to Christianity, yet they play the victim for something as silly as sombody saying "Happy Hollidays" instead of "Merry Christmas". Talk about getting TRIGGERED! But I forget, it's only snowflakism and triggerism when it comes from the left...
They also seem to have a weird concept of religious freedom because they whine that it is being taken away from THEM every time other people get married among themselves... never able to understand that their religious dogmas and values can and should be applied to *their own* lives, not shoved upon others.
The only way I could agree with you that "christian values" have taken "a hit" is in the sense that secularism has been winning some battles recently (good thing, as the founding fathers intended!) and also, with information easily available on the internet it has become harder for churches to maintain heir mind control over their sheep. It's becoming harder to believe in talking snakes, talking dokeys and men walking over water when you have access to real information at your fingertips. But THAT IS HARDLY A "WAR". And that's the point!
It's like me in tears whining about a "terrible war against me" because the wind is blowing. That's just life!
They also seem to have a weird concept of religious freedom because they whine that it is being taken away from THEM every time other people get married among themselves... never able to understand that their religious dogmas and values can and should be applied to *their own* lives, not shoved upon others.
The only way I could agree with you that "christian values" have taken "a hit" is in the sense that secularism has been winning some battles recently (good thing, as the founding fathers intended!) and also, with information easily available on the internet it has become harder for churches to maintain heir mind control over their sheep. It's becoming harder to believe in talking snakes, talking dokeys and men walking over water when you have access to real information at your fingertips. But THAT IS HARDLY A "WAR". And that's the point!
It's like me in tears whining about a "terrible war against me" because the wind is blowing. That's just life!
I live in Massachusetts, the most liberal state in the union by some standards. Huge Christmas banner across the front of the local Walmart. This same Walmart was playing "We Wish You A Merry Christmas". The Town just this morning put up Christmas decorations. Yes, imaginary.