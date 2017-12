British intelligence hasfoiled a terrorist plot to assassinate Prime Minister Theresa May, one of nine terrorist schemes thwarted so far by UK spies in 2017, local media report.Two men were arrested last week for plotting terrorist atrocities in the UK, British news outlets reported Tuesday. Naa'imur Zakariyah Rahman, 20, from north London, and Mohammed Aqib Imran, 21, from Birmingham, were apprehended during security raids and charged with preparing and assisting in acts of terrorism. They are due to appear before the Westminster Magistrates court Wednesday.The planned attack was reportedly revealed by Andrew Parker, head of the United Kingdom's domestic counterintelligence and security agency (MI5), who briefed Cabinet ministers in London.The suspects allegedly planned to detonate a homemade improvised explosive device at Downing Street before storming the building to assassinate May. The plot was foiled thanks to the joint efforts of Scotland Yard, MI5, and West Midlands Police, which have pursued the suspects "over several weeks," according to Sky News.The alleged plot to kill May is just one of the nine deadly schemes that British intelligence hadscuppered in the past 12 months, Parker told the PM and her senior ministers Tuesday, the prime minister's official spokesman said after the meeting."Mr. Parker said that nine terrorist attacks had been prevented in the past year," the spokesman said . "There have been five attacks that have got through, four of which are related to Islamist terrorism."Parker also warned the ministers that the threat from Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) is still very real despite the terrorist group's demise in Iraq and Syria. The danger, MI5 believes, "has spread into new areas, including trying to encourage attacks in the UK and elsewhere via propaganda on social media."