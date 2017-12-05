© unknown



Member states cannot be stripped of their rights to discuss the issues around integration, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday at his annual hearing before parliament's European affairs committee.The "historic challenges" the bloc faces, such as terrorism, immigration, energy security, Brexit and the Ukraine situation, "have stayed with us" during the past year, Szijjarto noted.the minister said.he said.Concerning terrorism in particular, Szijjarto suggested that it was now "an everyday phenomenon" and said that: "Hungary refuses to accept it as something we have to live with".he said. He also argued thatHe insisted that rather than advocating policies "encouraging migrants to leave for Europe","Europe's security will start in Africa," he said.Szijjarto told Hungarian news agency MTI. He added thatwith Jean Asselborn, who said in a recent interview that the European Union's refugee policy was doomed to failure. In his interview, Asselborn called for a legal mechanism to facilitate immigration to the EU.