Puppet Masters
Angry PM Orban: Soros using EU to create 'mixed, Muslimized Europe'
RT
Sun, 23 Jul 2017 21:41 UTC
During a state visit to Romania Orban accused Soros of using the EU in order to create a "new, mixed, Muslimized Europe," according to AP.
The prime minister said that Soros is now more powerful in Brussels than in Washington or Tel Aviv and he argued that European institutions should fight to limit his influence, reported Hungarian newspaper Magyar Nemzet.
"The European Union, the European Commission must regain independence from the Soros Empire before the billionaire finishes his program for the destruction of the continent," Orban said in a speech at the 28th Bálványos Summer University event in southern Romania.
The Hungarian stated that reforming Europe can only begin by stopping illegal migration into the EU and that Hungary's border defenses will help with that effort.
During the speech Orban also pledged that Hungary will support Poland in a row with the EU over its controversial judicial reform plans. "The inquisition offensive against Poland can never succeed because Hungary will use all legal options in the European Union to show solidarity with the Poles," he said.
Orban and Soros have clashed in the past, most prominently over the Soros-backed Central European University. In June the financier labelled Hungary a "Mafia state" and said he is the target of an "unrelenting propaganda campaign."
Orban described the comments as "a declaration of war." "The only network which operates in mafia ways, which is not transparent... in Hungary is the Soros network," he said.
A poll in Sunday's Magyar Nemzet revealed that 43 percent of Hungarians think Soros is a threat to Hungary. Nearly as many people, 35 percent, said this is not the case.
Comment: So, was the grand Soros-Israeli plan all along to move the Muslims out of the ME and into the EU? Makes sense if you think of it in the context of an unstoppable Israeli expansion and how the wars in Syria and Iraq help pave the way. Break down a solid society, get someone else to kill off hundreds of thousands of its citizens and bomb the hell out of the country so no one can live there...then march in and claim what you want under the false rebuke of the new 'Israeli anti-semitism'. Meanwhile, the EU has escalating internal conflicts and economic issues from the influx of millions of refugees, boding another disrupted continent squeezed from factions inside and out. Sounds about right for the larger context of an overarching plan, Soros style.
