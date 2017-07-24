© The Krasnals, Whielki Krasnal



Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has hit out at George Soros and the European Union as the statesman's war of words with the Hungarian-American billionaire continues to escalate.according to AP.The prime minister said thatand he argued that European institutions should fight to limit his influence, reported Hungarian newspaper Magyar Nemzet.Orban said in a speech at the 28th Bálványos Summer University event in southern Romania.The Hungarian stated that reforming Europe can only begin by stopping illegal migration into the EU and that Hungary's border defenses will help with that effort.During the speech"The inquisition offensive against Poland can never succeed because Hungary will use all legal options in the European Union to show solidarity with the Poles," he said.Orban and Soros have clashed in the past, most prominently over the Soros-backed Central European University. In June the financier labelled Hungary a "Mafia state" and said he is the target of an "unrelenting propaganda campaign.""The only network which operates in mafia ways, which is not transparent... in Hungary is the Soros network," he said.A poll in Sunday's Magyar Nemzet revealed that 43 percent of Hungarians think Soros is a threat to Hungary. Nearly as many people, 35 percent, said this is not the case.