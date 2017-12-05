The New York Times reported yesterday that special counsel Robert Mueller removed FBI agent Peter Strzok from his investigative team because Strzok was anti-Trump.
Joe Hoft examines the Mueller, FBI agent firing, noting that the firing of an anti-Trump agent doesn't make much sense given that Mueller's entire investigative team is anti-Trump.
What's really behind the firing of FBI agent Peter Strzok?
The New York Times reported...
The special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, removed a top F.B.I. agent from his investigation into Russian election meddling after the Justice Department's inspector general began examining whether the agent had sent text messages that expressed anti-Trump political views, according to three people briefed on the matter.The Gateway Pundit examines this latest bit of Russiagate fake news as reported above by the NYT...
The agent, Peter Strzok, is considered one of the most experienced and trusted F.B.I. counterintelligence investigators. He helped lead the investigation into whether Hillary Clinton mishandled classified information on her private email account, and then played a major role in the investigation into links between President Trump's campaign and Russia.
The people briefed on the case said the transfer followed the discovery of text messages in which Mr. Strzok and a colleague reacted to news events, like presidential debates, in ways that could appear critical of Mr. Trump.
The individual noted above is not the outlier on the Mueller team, the entire Mueller team is a Who's Who of Liberal Activism. We reported in August that the entire team was Trump haters. Here is a summary of the Mueller team -
As reported late last week, these individuals and the Mueller investigation are a few of the many reasons that the FBI and DOJ are no longer considered honest entities but are rather groups led by corrupt and criminal scoundrels. They are the deep state.
- Robert Mueller - Special Counsel Team leader. - Best friend to fired leaker James Comey a key witness in the case and cohort at the FBI in assisting Mueller to enable the Clintons to get away with their many crimes.
- Rush Atkinson, an attorney on detail from the Criminal Division's Fraud Section at the Department of Justice - Donated $200 to Clinton in 2016
- Peter Carr - DOJ spokesman under Barack Obama.
- Andrew Goldstein, a public corruption prosecutor on detail from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York - Worked under Trump-basher Preet Bharara in the liberal New York southern district.
- Adam Jed, an appellate attorney on detail from DOJ's Civil Division. - Defended Obamacare at the DOJ.
- Lisa Page, an attorney on detail from the FBI's Office of the General Counsel and a former trial attorney with the Criminal Division's Organized Crime and Gang Section - Investigated Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash, a one-time business partner of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, at the DOJ.
- Elizabeth Prelogar, an appellate attorney on detail from the Office of the Solicitor General. -Fluent in Russian; former law clerk to Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburgand Elena Kagan.
- James Quarles, a former partner at WilmerHale and a former assistant special prosecutor for the Watergate Special Prosecution Force. - Former assistant special prosecutor on the Watergate Special Prosecution Force.
- Jeannie Rhee, a former partner at WilmerHale who has served in the Office of Legal Counsel at DOJ and as an assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia. - Rhee is a Clinton Foundation Lawyer and former Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the Office of Legal Counsel under Barack Obama.
- Brandon Van Grack, an attorney on detail from the Justice Department's National Security Division. Led a grand - jury inquiry in Northern Virginia scrutinizing former Trump associate Michael Flynn's foreign lobbying.
- Andrew Weissmann, who is on detail from the Criminal Division's Fraud Section and who has served as general counsel at the FBI and as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York. - Weissmann donated $2,300 to the Obama Victory Fund in 2008, $2,000 to the DNC in 2006 and at least $2,300 to the Clinton campaign in 2007.
- Aaron Zebley, a former partner at WilmerHale who has previously served with Mueller at the FBI and has served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia. - Worked with Robert Mueller at the WilmerHale firm.
- Aaron Zelinsky, an attorney on detail from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Maryland. - Worked under Assistant AG Rod Rosenstein in Maryland.
- Zainab Ahmad, a top national security prosecutor on detail from U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of New York.
- Michael Dreeben, an appellate attorney on detail from the Office of the Solicitor General, described by former colleagues as one of the brightest criminal law experts of the past two generations.
There are numerous reasons why the Mueller investigation is a farce. There are even more reasons why the FBI and DOJ are corrupt. Mueller will not recuse himself from the Trump investigation. The entire investigation is based on US law and the not even Mueller team continues to break the law by leaking information to the press related to this fake investigation. It's even plausible that the entire investigation is in place to allow Mueller and his team the ability to destroy information related to their past criminal actions.
This story from the biased, liberal New York Times is clearly not genuine. No individual was reportedly let go from the Mueller investigation for being partisan. If this were the case, the entire gang would be let go!
