Friday on ABC's "The View," co-host Joy Behar and the live audience applauded the news former National Security Adviser Michale Flynn was charged and pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.The audience cheered as Behar said. "Yay. He goes to jail! He goes to jail! He goes to jail! Lock him up!"Co-host Meghan McCain said, "Take this moment, Joy, take this moment. I give this to you."Behar continued, "On election night, I had to wear a veil, I was in mourning. So this is like the antithesis of that hideous night, and that is why I am happy."She added, "It should lead to resignation. I remember Richard Nixon, and Richard Nixon stepped down, and so should Donald Trump."Behar declared, "It's a happy day, come on. If he is going to be taken down for what he did and this country can start to heal, and parties can work together like Meghan wants it to, then that is a happy day."