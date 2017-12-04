The report claimed Donald Trump had directed his eventual National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to contact the Russians while running for president as a candidate.
Ross followed up his reporting later that day with a "clarification," claiming it was not while Trump was a candidate, but as president-elect.
Statement as follows:
We deeply regret and apologize for the serious error we made yesterday. The reporting conveyed by Brian Ross during the special report had not been fully vetted through our editorial standards process. As a result of our continued reporting over the next several hours ultimately we determined the information was wrong and we corrected the mistake on air and online.
It is vital we get the story right and retain the trust we have built with our audience -- these are our core principles. We fell far short of that yesterday. Effective immediately, Brian Ross will be suspended for four weeks without pay.
Comment: Of course 99% of any reporting on Trump and Russia is 'fake news' but when the stock market takes damage then heads start rolling. Trump's response hits the nail on the head - more of the MSM should be doing the same: