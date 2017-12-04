Jeff Sessions
Friday on Fox News Channel's "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Attorney General Jeff Sessions pledged his Department of Justice was doing everything possible to reverse sanctuary city policies in the wake of a San Francisco jury's decision to find Jose Ines Garcia Zarate not guilty for the death of Kate Steinle.

Sessions said withholding federal money and urging Congress to act on legislation aimed at ending sanctuary city policies were two courses of action the Trump administration is pursuing. But he also said his department was being obstructed by federal judges, which he described as "frustrating."

"It is a very frustrating situation right now," he said. "The federal government and President Trump are crystal clear: We are doing everything possible to get these cities to reverse these policies."