The leaders of Israel, Saudi Arabia and Egypt all pressurized the US to bomb Iran prior to negotiations on the 2015 nuclear deal, former US secretary of state John Kerry said. He described the proposition as a "trap in lots of ways" for Washington.Kerry, who chaired the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee before heading the US diplomatic corps in 2013, recalled how he metin his capacity as legislator. All three leaders lobbied him for military action against Iran.he said."I remember that conversation with President Mubarak. I looked at him and said: It's easy for you to say. We go bomb them and I bet you'll be the first guy out there the next day to criticize us for doing it. And he went: 'Of course, ha-ha-ha-ha!'" Kerry said.It was not clear when the meetings Kerry mentioned took place. He chaired the committee from 2009. Mubarak was deposed in February 2011, while King Abdullah died in January 2015.The deal, in which Russia was also a major negotiator, placed restrictions on the Iranian nuclear industry in exchange for lifting UN, US and EU economic sanctions against Tehran.The former top US diplomat criticized President Donald Trump for trying to undermine the deal. During the election campaign, the Republican nominee repeatedly called the agreement "a bad deal" and threatened to scrap it once elected. "That was a blatant over-simplistic political appeal to the American Jewish community. That's all what it was, because most of those people hadn't read the agreement," Kerry said, adding thatTrump has since refused to recertify the agreement, arguing that the US got disproportionately few benefits from it, and referred the document to US legislators. The move was criticized by other signatory nations, whichwith Kerry subscribing to it during the panel. Kerry said he was not sure what positive outcome the Trump administration could expect from "giving the nuclear agreement to the Congress to fix," adding thatKerry suggested that Washington should not make the nuclear agreement hostage to whatever other differences it has with Tehran, be it Iranian missile development, ties with Hezbollah or Houthi rebels in Yemen.Saudi Arabia has lashed out at Tehran on numerous occasions recently, even comparing Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei to Hitler. Tehran hit back by saying that it was Riyadh who causes tensions and "wages war" in the region.