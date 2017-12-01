© Spencer Company

I (and others) have always wondered why no one took any (amateur) photos during the alleged hubbub of the so-called 1947 Roswell incident?Kevin Randle has broached the topic writing that he and other UFO researchersCameras and photography such as that advertised like these......were prominent in the July 1947 time-frame.More interesting is that the Roswell incident apparently happened during the July 41947 holiday period when people celebrated that significant holiday and took lots of photos to commemorate it:Doesn't that strike you as odd, abnormal for a town with an important military base in situ, one that figured prominently (and decisively) in World War II?