Sun, 05 Nov 2017 00:01 UTC
UFO Conjectures
Sun, 05 Nov 2017 00:01 UTC
I (and others) have always wondered why no one took any (amateur) photos during the alleged hubbub of the so-called 1947 Roswell incident?
Kevin Randle has broached the topic writing that he and other UFO researchers asked for and looked for, unsuccessfully, photos and diary entries for the July 1947 period when a flying disc supposedly crashed outside Roswell, causing a military ruckus in town.
Cameras and photography such as that advertised like these...
More interesting is that the Roswell incident apparently happened during the July 4th 1947 holiday period when people celebrated that significant holiday and took lots of photos to commemorate it:
Doesn't that strike you as odd, abnormal for a town with an important military base in situ, one that figured prominently (and decisively) in World War II?
Where are the photos? The commemoration? The local newspaper photos of the reported consternation that Mac Brazel and the military brought to the town?
Reader Comments
Saiko 2017-11-29T22:22:53Z
Well, I don't know about these times and that country, but if there were picture takers around the military base I live close to, the military police would take interest in them rather quickly. I've heard there was a great spy scarer in the USA during this period...
In 1947 people did not walk around with a camera in their pocket as they do today. Cameras were kind of clunky affairs that didn't lend themselves to immediate access. They were brought out for special events as depicted in the article.
The UFO didn't crash at Roswell according to 'C's:
"A: The crash did not occur at Roswell. It was in a desert area, approximately 157 miles to the West by Northwest, of the Roswell location. The Roswell location that you are familiar with did not include either a craft or any bodies or living beings. It was merely a debris field. The craft, which had malfunctioned over Roswell, thus leaving behind the debris field, had, in fact crashed some distance away. This is where the bodies and living beings were recovered along with what was remaining of the craft."
Interesting its 'flight-path' looks to have passed almost directly above the Trinity Site
"A: The crash did not occur at Roswell. It was in a desert area, approximately 157 miles to the West by Northwest, of the Roswell location. The Roswell location that you are familiar with did not include either a craft or any bodies or living beings. It was merely a debris field. The craft, which had malfunctioned over Roswell, thus leaving behind the debris field, had, in fact crashed some distance away. This is where the bodies and living beings were recovered along with what was remaining of the craft."
Interesting its 'flight-path' looks to have passed almost directly above the Trinity Site